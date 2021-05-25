So, what' the temperature supposed to be?

Temperatures are up and down like a seesaw.

That has been the pattern this past weekend and that trend will continue over the next three days and into Memorial Day Weekend.

Yesterday afternoon temps fell into the 60s after a midnight high of 82 degrees. Plus, it followed the hottest day of 2021 on Sunday with a 95 degree temperature!

Today were are seasonal with highs in the upper 70s but only for one day because the mercury will rise again into the low to mid 90s tomorrow.

A cold front will sweep through and drop temps down by the end of the week into the upper 70s by the end of the weekend but it will be even cooler for the start of the holiday weekend. Highs on Saturday will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s!

Temps will rebound on Sunday into Memorial Day with highs in the mid 70s to 80 degrees.

Stay tuned!

