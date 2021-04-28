So much to know about Cicadas...

Cicadas are very interesting bugs. You might choose other words to describe them but interesting is certainly one of them.

Here are a few facts about cicadas:

They don't bite or sting but, if for some reason, you had the urge to hold one it could prick your skin.

They can get as loud as 80-100 decibels, which is as loud as a lawnmower passing by. The loud noise is mating calls.

Also, they are high in protein, so they are eaten by both animals and humans.

Lynette Charles

If eating Cicadas sounds appealing to you, then try the Banana Cicada Bread recipe below. Courtesy of "Cicada-Licious:Cooking and Enjoying Periodical Cicadas".

Banana Cicada Bread Recipe:

1/2 cup shortening

3/4 cup sugar

2 bananas, mashed

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped nuts

2 eggs

1/4 cup dry-roasted cicadas

Combine all the ingredients then pour them in a greased loaf pan. Bake for an hour on 350 degrees.

More facts about cicadas to come as we continue Cicada Watch 2021.

Stay tuned!

