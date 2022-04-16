So Egg-cited for Easter!

I know Easter celebrations are to dye for! Are you participating in an Easter egg hunt this weekend?

It will feel breezy today with southerly wind gusts up to 35 mph at times. Temperatures will top out in the low-70s once again with plenty of cloud cover. A cold front will swing through today, bringing the potential for a couple gusty showers during the late-afternoon and evening hours. While you are hunting for your eggs, keep an eye to the sky as you might encounter a brief shower or two. Don't be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder. No severe weather is expected today.

For Easter Sunday, you can eggs-pect more sunshine and plenty of dry time! Winds will shift out of the northwest and will be elevated during the day, up to 35 mph at times. This will allow for a cooler air mass to invade the Mid-Atlantic region. Temperatures will struggle to hit 60°. Temperatures will be around 10° below normal. You will want the jacket on when heading to Easter Sunday mass!

In 2021 and 2020, the high temperature on Easter Sunday was 72° at BWI. About .20" of rain was measured on Easter in 2020 with a low temperature of 37° (Brrr). Back in 2018 and 2019, high temperatures were in the 60s with no rain recorded. Many people probably remember Easter in 2017, as our high temperature was 87°!

Have a very Happy Easter, Maryland!

