Snowfall totals from Monday's cold front

Some places got more than just a dusting...
Posted at 11:30 AM, Dec 11, 2023
BALTIMORE — Snow lovers woke up to a nice little gift this morning as our cold front exited our area leaving us with a blanket of snow. Areas around Carroll, Baltimore, and Howard counties were the winners this morning in the snowfall sweepstakes.

Manchester came in first with over three inches of snow with Millers, Mt. Airy, and Westminster coming in at around two inches. Other areas got around half an inch or more but at our official measuring site, BWI Airport, it was only a trace which does not count as measurable snowfall.

We last saw measurable snow at BWI on February 1st, when we saw 0.2 inches of snow. The last time we saw an inch or more of snow at BWI, was 694 days ago on January 17th, 2022.

