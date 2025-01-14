Snow stats so far

BALTIMORE — Nearly 8" of snow has been measured at the BWI airport so far this winter season! It is hard to believe that all of this snow fell in just one week! On Saturday, January 11th snowfall amounts were significantly less than the January 6th snowstorm. Overall, totals were between a trace to 2" with some locally higher amounts northwest of the city.

wmar

There are a few opportunities to see some flurries/light snow over the next several days. However, it won't amount to much. Don't worry, there is still plenty of time before winter comes to an end on March 20th.

WMAR

#StevieDanielsWX #Winter #Snow

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_