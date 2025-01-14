Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Snow stats so far

2024-2025 winter season...
snow.jpg
wmar
snow.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Nearly 8" of snow has been measured at the BWI airport so far this winter season! It is hard to believe that all of this snow fell in just one week! On Saturday, January 11th snowfall amounts were significantly less than the January 6th snowstorm. Overall, totals were between a trace to 2" with some locally higher amounts northwest of the city.

snow1.jpg

There are a few opportunities to see some flurries/light snow over the next several days. However, it won't amount to much. Don't worry, there is still plenty of time before winter comes to an end on March 20th.

SNOWFALLPOTENTIAL.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #Winter #Snow

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk