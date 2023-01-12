Snow stats

The latest first inch of snow to be measured at BWI was on March 13th, 2017. Do you think we could beat that 6-year-old record this year? We are not out of the running yet! So far, the 2022-2023 winter season has been a disappointment to snow lovers around Baltimore. Have you been asking yourself, "Where is the snow?!"

Fun fact: the snowiest January on record for Baltimore was in 1996 with 32.6" of snow measured! Since December 1st, 2022, only a trace of snow was measured at the BWI airport. The normal snowfall amount from December 1st - January 11th is 4.10". Obviously, we are not even close to that! The average amount of snow measured at BWI from January 1st - 11th is 1.60". The annual average snowfall amount for Baltimore is 19.30".

We all know that there are major snowfall variations across the state of Maryland. But, WHY is there such a drastic difference in snowfall totals from western Maryland to central Maryland/Eastern shore?

Larger snowfall totals are found in western Maryland due to the rise in elevation (around 3,000ft) and from the lake enhanced snow that is produced off Lake Erie. Snowfall totals are drastically lower along the I-95 corridor and southeast due to the elevation being lower (near sea-level) and the Chesapeake Bay waters provide somewhat of a warming effect for the surrounding areas. This is why we often see moisture falling in the form of snow across Carroll and northern Baltimore counties before transitioning to sleet, freezing rain or rain as it travels near/over the Bay. Elevation and the Chesapeake Bay have a big influence on the amount of snow seen in Maryland.

