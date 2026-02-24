Snow, snow, and more SNOW!

The February Blizzard of 2026 will certainty be one to remember across the Mid-Atlantic and New England. In our viewing area, the highest snowfall totals were focused along the Eastern Shore and across northeast Maryland. The state of Maryland saw anywhere form 1-14" of snow! Snowfall totals were even greater from Maryland to Delaware and all the way up the east coast, where some areas picked up nearly two feet of snow!

wmar



Totals varied considerably across the area, as BWI only measured 1.9" of snow. Normally, we should see 7.5" of snow during the month of February, so we are below average for the month. Since the start of Meteorological winter, 15.6" of snow have been measured in the Baltimore area.

wmar

