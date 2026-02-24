Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Snow, snow, and more SNOW!

Have you had enough of the snow?
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
SNOWTOTALS.jpg
Posted

The February Blizzard of 2026 will certainty be one to remember across the Mid-Atlantic and New England. In our viewing area, the highest snowfall totals were focused along the Eastern Shore and across northeast Maryland. The state of Maryland saw anywhere form 1-14" of snow! Snowfall totals were even greater from Maryland to Delaware and all the way up the east coast, where some areas picked up nearly two feet of snow!

snow.jpg


Totals varied considerably across the area, as BWI only measured 1.9" of snow. Normally, we should see 7.5" of snow during the month of February, so we are below average for the month. Since the start of Meteorological winter, 15.6" of snow have been measured in the Baltimore area.

snowfall.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HAZEL RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Bridging the Gap

Meet 87-year-old Hazel Cropper, a 16-time crab picking world champion from Crisfield, Maryland, who holds a Guinness World Record and teaches her craft to visitors from around the world.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft