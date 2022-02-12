Snow and Ice and Power Outages, OH MY!

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, I thought it would be interesting to analyze data from the winter storm that impacted Maryland on Valentine's Day in 2007.

A winter storm strengthened off the southeast coast on February 12th - 14th, 2007. This storm system produced wintry precipitation across central Maryland from February 12th through the early morning hours of February 14th, which accumulated quickly. The heaviest precipitation occurred the day before Valentine's Day.

There was a LARGE range of snow and sleet totals. Snow totals ranged between 1 - 9" and ice accumulations ranged from a .10-30". This mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain created a very hard and thick layer of ice. It took road crews longer time to clear sidewalks and roadways as they were not able to handle such heavy precipitation. Freezing rain was more of an issue across southern Maryland. Trees and power lines were covered with ice-leading to over 100,000 power outages. There were several roadways closed due to downed trees and power lines. These conditions lead to dozens of minor car accidents. Schools were closed for much of the week. Restaurants and florists reported reduced Valentine's Day sales due to the hazardous road conditions!

There is the chance for some light accumulating snow on Super Bowl Sunday morning, but totals will be fairly minimal, around a trace-2" for much of the area. Prepare for slick roads in the morning. The snow should wrap up by midday with drier and colder conditions in the afternoon.

This year on Valentine's Day, the weather pattern will be quiet but very chilly! You can expect highs to only reach the lower-30s with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Northwest winds will be a bit elevated- keeping wind chill values in the 20s throughout the day.

