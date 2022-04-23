Sniffing & Sneezing?

Well...it is that time of year again. The tree pollen has arrived in the United States and inhaling small amounts can trigger allergy symptoms. The pollen pollen count for Maple, Oak, and Poplar is very HIGH today.

Did you know that the weather has a big influence on pollen levels? When it is warm and windy outside, pollen levels are usually higher due to the winds sending the pollen into the air. Temperatures will be warming up this weekend with a southeasterly breeze, so you can expect the tree pollen count to remain on the high side for the next few days.

Here are some ways you can manage your allergies:

