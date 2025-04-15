Sneezing and stuffy noses thanks to seasonal allergies

BALTIMORE — Don't be surprised if you feel like your allergy symptoms get worse today...because they probably will! Oak, Maple, and Ash are the top allergens right now and you can expect very high levels of pollen (data gathered from pollen.com).

The wind is what makes it worse. Winds will peak this afternoon, with wind gusts between 35-45 mph for most. Wind gusts could even be a bit stronger across the higher elevations. This warrants Wind Advisories for areas northwest of the bay from 10 AM - 8 PM. Now is the time to secure your outdoor trash cans and Easter decorations.

wmar

The pollen count will remain high through tomorrow as northwest winds stay elevated. Those allergy meds will be your best friend! The pollen levels will decrease slightly on Thursday as winds briefly relax.

wmar

