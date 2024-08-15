Smoky skies...but why?

Did you look up and notice the haze in the sky on Wednesday? That was smoke from the wildfires up in Canada! Don't worry, it did not impact air quality across the state as the smoke was located high upstairs in the atmosphere. The smoke covered a large area, but was not very dense.

Today, there will be less smoke in the atmosphere as it dissipates across central Maryland through the morning hours. The sky will appear a bit brighter!

