Smoke, summer-like warmth, & showers...OH MY!

The smoke has been keeping temperatures slightly below computer model guidance's predictions. Highs today will climb near 80° which is near average for this time of year. The smoke is projected to clear out of the area as we progress throughout the weekend, thanks to a shift in winds upstairs in the atmosphere. As winds turn more southerly on Sunday, smoke diminishes and that will help temperatures climb into the upper-80s! Temperatures will be near normal climatology levels into next week.

Everyone has been asking about the rain...IT'S COMING! This area of low pressure dips southward near Maryland-bringing the chance for some scattered showers and perhaps even a rumble of thunder or two. This will not be a washout by any means,...but it's something!

wmar

Get excited because we have a good chance to see a nice dose of rain early next week! Model guidance has a cold front crossing the area on Monday-sparking a widespread showers and even some thunderstorms. Fingers crossed! WE NEED THE RAIN!

European Model - Monday evening:

wmar

GFS, American Model - Monday evening:

wmar

