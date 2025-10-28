Small earthquake occurred in Howard county

HOWARD COUNTY — Did you feel it? According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a small 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday evening shortly before 6 PM in Howard county, about 2 miles from Columbia near Riverside. Typically, an earthquake of this magnitude is generally not felt and causes little to no damage. You're more likely to notice the tremor if you are in a quiet environment. Brief light shaking or a sharp jolt can still be felt, depending on your activity and proximity to the epicenter. The epicenter is the spot on Earth's surface directly above where the earthquake rupture took place. The closer you are to the epicenter, the more likely you are to feel it!

#StevieDanielsWX #Earthquake

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_