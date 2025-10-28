Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Small earthquake occurred in Howard county

Did you feel it???
clip
clip
earthquake.jpg
Posted

HOWARD COUNTY — Did you feel it? According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a small 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday evening shortly before 6 PM in Howard county, about 2 miles from Columbia near Riverside. Typically, an earthquake of this magnitude is generally not felt and causes little to no damage. You're more likely to notice the tremor if you are in a quiet environment. Brief light shaking or a sharp jolt can still be felt, depending on your activity and proximity to the epicenter. The epicenter is the spot on Earth's surface directly above where the earthquake rupture took place. The closer you are to the epicenter, the more likely you are to feel it!

#StevieDanielsWX #Earthquake

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft