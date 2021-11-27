Small Business Saturday Forecast

It's Small Business Saturday and we always encourage folks to shop local today and everyday! It is important to support small local businesses across Central Maryland! Today's weather for Small Business Saturday will not be as windy as yesterday, but it will still feel blustery and chilly! Temperatures will max out in the mid-40s, but it will feel more like the mid-30s out there! Wind gusts will range between 25-30 mph at times. There will be plenty of sunshine as you go from store to store but make sure to bundle up! High clouds will start to filter in more this afternoon/evening as a clipper system builds in from the northwest tonight.

This system may generate some sprinkles around the metro and possibly some flurries closer to the Mason Dixon line! Most locations remain dry overnight. The better chance for flurries will be in southern Pa and across western Maryland. Overall, precipitation will be hard to come by as there is plenty of dry air in the lower-levels of the atmosphere.

You'll still need the jacket when searching for your Christmas tree tomorrow but it won't feel as blustery as southwesterly winds will be lighter. It will feel milder and more pleasant with temperatures climbing into the lower-50s for most. There will be intervals of clouds and sunshine aloft as well so bring the sunglasses with you to the Christmas tree farm!

