Even though it is a relatively slow start to the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, do not let your guard down just yet! We are nearing the peak of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season (less than one month away). Currently, the National Hurricane Center still predicts an above average Atlantic Hurricane season for 2022. There is a lonely disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. This disturbance contains a batch of disorganized showers and storms, which is why it have a 0% chance of forming over the next two days. It only has a 20% chance of forming over the next five days.

This tropical wave is expected to travel over Central America over the next few days. There is a possibility of an area of low pressure forming late-week. It is projected to move northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The next name on the list is Danielle.

