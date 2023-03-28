Slim snow totals this season

It's no secret that snow was very scarce during the 2022-2023 winter season in Maryland. Overall, the only measurable snow recorded was 0.20" on February 1st at BWI. The yearly average snowfall amount for BWI is a little shy of 20" (19.30" to be exact). There have been seven days this season where a trace of snow was recorded at the airport. Less than 0.10" is considered a "trace" of snow. This means that even though light snow fell on those seven days, there was no measurable accumulation at the surface.

Here is look at snow totals from 2017-2022 at BWI! You can see that totals have been below average over the previous five years. Similar to this season, the 2019-2020 season was also fairly "snow-less", as only 1.8" of snow measured. The last time snowfall totals were near normal was in 2018-2019, with 18.30" recorded. This is only 1" shy of the yearly normal snowfall value for Baltimore. Data shows the last season with above normal snowfall was during the 2015-2016 winter season, with 35.10" of snow.

If you are still hoping for snow in Baltimore, I would hold off on reading the rest of this weather blog...

According to the Climate Prediction Center, Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region have a decent chance of experiencing above normal temperatures over the next 6-10 days!

Here is the temperature outlook for Baltimore over the next several days:

Seasonal temperatures are expected today and tomorrow in Baltimore. A cold front moves through Wednesday night...leading to a slight dip in the temperature department on Thursday. Southerly winds will increase throughout Friday into Saturday-allowing temperatures to soar into the upper-60s and mid-70s. It will feel like mid-May on Saturday!

