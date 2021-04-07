Watch
Slight Cool Down Late-Week

Better chances for showers ahead...
Posted at 10:21 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 10:21:23-04

Have you been enjoying the 70 degree temperatures this week? We typically deal with temperatures in the low to mid-70s in early/mid-May! Temperatures are on track to top out in the upper-60s Thursday afternoon as there appears to be more considerable cloud cover on tap--but that is still above the seasonal average for this time of year.

The "cool down" comes Friday as highs will fall back to more seasonable levels, in the low-60s across Maryland. This is because a cold front moves in from west to east--bringing overcast skies and scattered shower chances. As of now, it looks like rainfall totals will range between .10-.25" across the viewing area through Friday.

The chance for rain showers lingers into the upcoming weekend.

#Staytuned

