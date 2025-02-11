Significant snow calls for the snow boots and shovels!

BALTIMORE — Get the shovels ready! Significant snowfall is expected to accumulate across central Maryland over the next 24 hours! Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect this afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

Several inches of plowable snow could lead to hazardous travel conditions this evening and Wednesday morning. Overall, a general 3-6" for the Baltimore metro and across our northern counties. Totals will be slightly higher to the south.

Initially, the moisture will slide in around midday as a mixture of light snow and rain because temperatures will hover in the mid-30s. By sunset, the bulk of the area will see steady snow. A shield of snow will continue through the overnight into early Wednesday morning. This is when the snow will be the steadiest and heaviest. Snow will wind down and taper off Wednesday morning around sunrise. The evening commute and the Wednesday morning drive will be messy as roads could be slick and possibly snow-covered.

There will be plenty of dry time on Wednesday before the second wave of wintry weather arrives late-afternoon and evening. This round will be less snowy and more of a freezing rain/rain setup. The higher elevations to the northwest to the metro could see more ice and snowflakes. Scattered rain showers linger into Thursday morning before the cold front drives the showers out of the area by Thursday afternoon.

