Showers, storms, & southerly winds

Keep an eye to the sky today...
Posted at 4:39 AM, Oct 13, 2022
Dust off the rain gear because you will need it with you today! A cold front brings prefrontal showers to the area this morning, which will linger through the morning commute.

The main line of showers and storms arrives to central Maryland between 2 - 8 pm today. This is the timeframe where a few storms could be on the strong to severe side. This will likely impact the evening commute.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). Damaging winds will be the main threat, along with heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado. The entire area is under a 2% tornado risk. This means that there is a 2% chance of seeing a tornado within 25 miles of any point in the green polygon. A 2% risk does not seem like a big deal, but if the ingredients come together there could be one or two rotating storms.

Rainfall amounts up to 1" can be expected for most areas. There could be locally higher amounts along the I-95 corridor. The threat for isolated flooding is minimal but not zero.

Winds will increase ahead of the cold front today. Southerly wind gusts up to 30-35 mph are possible. This southerly wind flow will allow temperatures to climb into the low-70s today, despite the cloud cover and showery activity.

