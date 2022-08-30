Watch Now
Showers & storms slide in

Posted at 5:40 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 05:40:45-04

BALTIMORE — Today marks day 5 of the heat wave!! Temperatures are projected to climb into the low to mid-90s today with heat index values approaching 100°. The warmth is ushered in by strong southerly winds.

Along with the uncomfortable heat and humidity, scattered showers and storms will develop from west to east late-afternoon through dinnertime. There may be one or two isolated strong storms that develop along I-95 between 3-8 pm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as damaging winds and isolated instances of flooding will be the main threats.

Now is the time to have a safety plan in place! Know where your safe place is in your home and have ways to receive weather alerts.

