An active weather day is on tap as showers and storms are moving west to east on the radar.

Lynette Charles

Ahead of the cold front, some of the storms may be strong to severe today.

Lynette Charles

Damaging gusty wind is the main threat but heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado are all possible.

Lynette Charles

Conditions are favorable for flooding. Hence, Flash Flood Watches in effect 2pm-8am Friday.

Lynette Charles

Stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather