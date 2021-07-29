Severe Weather Alert

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe storms today.

SPC has a level 3 (on a scale of 1-5) risk in place for the entire viewing area.

Damaging wind is the primary threat but large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes are all possible.

There are several ingredients which will aid in severe storms this afternoon. High shear, high CAPE/energy and the sun.

If any of these ingredients is reduced, then the severe weather risk will also be reduced.

This is why cloud cover on severe weather days is such a good thing.

The severe storms will roll in between 2pm-7pm. Stay weather aware!

