Severe Weather Alert

Posted at 9:25 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 09:46:44-04

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe storms today.

Enhanced Risk.jpg

SPC has a level 3 (on a scale of 1-5) risk in place for the entire viewing area.

Damaging wind is the primary threat but large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes are all possible.

Severe Weather Potential.jpg

There are several ingredients which will aid in severe storms this afternoon. High shear, high CAPE/energy and the sun.

If any of these ingredients is reduced, then the severe weather risk will also be reduced.

Severe Weather Potential.1jpg.jpg

This is why cloud cover on severe weather days is such a good thing.

The severe storms will roll in between 2pm-7pm. Stay weather aware!

Futurecast.jpg

#stay safe
#staytuned

