Severe storms possible again on Monday

Another round of severe storms expected to slide through the state...
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 10:17:03-04

BALTIMORE — We have another round of storms expected thanks to a cold front sliding through the Mid-Atlantic. Ahead of the cold front we see another hot and humid day as southerly air brings in the unstable airmass that will supply the right ingredients for strong to severe storms.

The severe weather threat will be mainly between the hours of 4 pm to 8 pm as the cold front moves through the region. The highest storm risk will be the damaging winds from the stronger cells along with some hail up to an inch in diameter. While the tornado risk is low it is not zero, so be sure to stay vigilant.

The rain will then start to lessen as we head towards the overnight hours before we get a break heading into our Tuesday.

Stay safe and have a great Monday!

