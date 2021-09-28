Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Severe storms possible

Posted at 9:26 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 09:26:17-04

An upper level trough is bringing a few spotty showers and isolated storms this morning.

Radar.jpg

Expect another and more potent round of scattered showers and storms this afternoon/evening, courtesy of a cold front.

Futurecast.jpg

Some storms may be severe with damaging wind and large hail as the primary threats.

Severe Weather Potential.jpg

Ahead of the front, temps will rise above normal into the low to mid 80s on a southwesterly flow.

Future Temps.jpg

Cooler, more seasonal conditions will prevail behind the front on Wednesday into the end of the work week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

3 Day Forecast.jpg

Do you know what that means? Sweater weather!

#staytuned
https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018