Severe storms possible

An upper level trough is bringing a few spotty showers and isolated storms this morning.

Expect another and more potent round of scattered showers and storms this afternoon/evening, courtesy of a cold front.

Some storms may be severe with damaging wind and large hail as the primary threats.

Ahead of the front, temps will rise above normal into the low to mid 80s on a southwesterly flow.

Cooler, more seasonal conditions will prevail behind the front on Wednesday into the end of the work week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Do you know what that means? Sweater weather!

