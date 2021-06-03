Watch
Severe storms on the way...

Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 03, 2021
Today is a weather alert day.

Ingredients like some sun = heating of the day, high dew points = moisture in the atmosphere and high/positive CAPE = Convective Available Potential Energy are all in place for strong to severe storms to erupt this afternoon/evening.

Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat but an isolated tornado and isolated flash flooding can't be ruled out.

The SPC has us in a Slight risk for severe storms, which is a level 2 on a scale of 1-5.

Stay weather aware, keep an eye to the sky and remember when thunder roars go indoors!

Stay tuned!

