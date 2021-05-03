Watch
Severe storms could pop Monday as temps cool

Damaging wind and hail are the main concern
Posted at 10:59 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 22:59:36-04
Severe storms are common in Spring, and that is what we may see Monday in South and Western Maryland. The main threat will be gusty winds and hail... but it is just a 5% chance.

The 80 degrees are melting away, just for a bit as we welcome clouds from a storm to our south. We notice showers Monday morning in a very warm and humid air mass.

The rain could take a break, but there is a 70% chance of showers all day. So prepare for more to move in .

Around dinner time the strong storms begin to break.

By the end of the day we could see .25" of rain. Temperatures will drop from the clouds, to the low 70s.

Don't put away the rain boots too soon. More showers are expected when a cold front slides in Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

