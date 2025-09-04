September's full Harvest moon

The last full moon of the summer will reach it's full phase on Sunday, September 7th in the afternoon! The Harvest moon, otherwise known as the "Corn" moon is the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox! Historically, it signifies the importance of corn harvest. The Harvest moon rises about 20-30 minutes later in the evening, which gives off bright-moonlight to help farmers bring in crops.

You will want to watch it rise just after sunset on Sunday, as this is when it will look brightest an most golden! Find an rural location and face east with a clear view of the horizon. The Harvest moon is extra special because it will pass completely into Earth's shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse. Instead of disappearing, it will have a deep red-orange hue during totality— that's the "Blood moon". However, the total lunar eclipse will only be visible to Europe, Asia, and Australia as they will be on the night side of Earth. The total lunar eclipse will not be visible in North or South America.

There is only three more full moons of the year! The next one is the Hunter's moon on October 7th.

