Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

September's full Harvest moon

Look up to the sky on Sunday, September 7th!
Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted

The last full moon of the summer will reach it's full phase on Sunday, September 7th in the afternoon! The Harvest moon, otherwise known as the "Corn" moon is the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox! Historically, it signifies the importance of corn harvest. The Harvest moon rises about 20-30 minutes later in the evening, which gives off bright-moonlight to help farmers bring in crops.

You will want to watch it rise just after sunset on Sunday, as this is when it will look brightest an most golden! Find an rural location and face east with a clear view of the horizon. The Harvest moon is extra special because it will pass completely into Earth's shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse. Instead of disappearing, it will have a deep red-orange hue during totality— that's the "Blood moon". However, the total lunar eclipse will only be visible to Europe, Asia, and Australia as they will be on the night side of Earth. The total lunar eclipse will not be visible in North or South America.

MOON.jpg

There is only three more full moons of the year! The next one is the Hunter's moon on October 7th.

FULL MOON.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #CornMoon #HarvestMoon

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft