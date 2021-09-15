September Stats

Believe it or not, we are officially halfway through the month of September! Temperatures started off normal before taking a decline below average on the 2nd-5th. High temperatures then climbed into the mid-80s and low-90s on the 6th-8th, and then fell once again below normal on the 9th and 10th. Summer is fighting to hold on as it has been feeling hot and humid over the past few days, with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. The average high temperature for today is 80 degrees and we are expected to climb about 10 degrees warmer than that! So far this month, we have had 4 days with temperatures in the 70s, 9 days with highs in the 80s and 1 90-degree day.

The Climate Prediction Center shows the Mid-Atlantic region having a high probability of dealing with above normal temperatures through the end of the month.

