September showers

September started off dry, but ended quite soggy! There was measurable rain recorded at the BWI airport during the last 10 days of the month. Nearly half of the month featured rain showers in Baltimore. Almost a half an inch of rain was measured on the 26th, which was the most rain received in a single day. Overall, a total of 2.30" of rain was recorded, which is below the normal monthly value of 4.44".

The average rainfall amount for the month of October is 3.94".

