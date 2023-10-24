September...is that you?

Get ready because the 70s and 80s are coming back in style! According to the Climate Prediction Center, the temperature outlook over the next 6-10 days shows above normal warmth for the majority of the eastern seaboard and below average temperatures farther west.

Southerly winds and a bubble of high pressure bring sunshine and milder air to the Mid-Atlantic region late-week and this weekend! This will allow temperatures to climb near record levels, about 10-15 degrees above average. We have a decent shot at challenging the old record high temperature on Thursday and Friday!

This will make it feel more like mid-September! Enjoy it while it lasts!

