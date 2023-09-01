September at a glance

BALTIMORE — As we enter the month of September, it reminds us that while we are not quite done with summer, fall is knocking on our door.

We start off the month on a warm note as temperatures average around the mid 80s for our highs but quickly start feeling more fall like as they drop into the mid 70s by the end of the month.

The mornings also become more brisk requiring a light sweater as our lows go from the mid 60s all the way down to the low 50s for some much needed sweater weather.

We also begin to lose out on daylight by an entire 83 minutes once the month is done. The sun also begins to set much earlier and we say goodbye to our final 7 pm sunset during the month.

But the cooling temperatures and limited sunlight do start the process of changing the leaf colors which we all are excited for along with our favorite cooler weather drinks!