Seeing snowflakes today!

BALTIMORE — Our next opportunity to see snow will be today! Sorry snow lovers- it's not going to amount to much. A clipper system will track to the north of the state today, generating snow showers across western Maryland and a few light scattered snow showers around central Maryland.

Our northern suburbs have the best chance light snow showers, that may produce a dusting on grassy surfaces. Quick bursts of light snow will develop after lunchtime and will linger through mid-evening. While snowfall totals will be very light about a 0.50" or less, it could slow down the evening commute. A brief reduction in visibility is possible as well, so give yourself extra time as you head home from work!

