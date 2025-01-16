Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Seeing snowflakes today!

Little to no accumulation expected...
headlines.jpg
wmar
headlines.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Our next opportunity to see snow will be today! Sorry snow lovers- it's not going to amount to much. A clipper system will track to the north of the state today, generating snow showers across western Maryland and a few light scattered snow showers around central Maryland.

clipper.jpg

Our northern suburbs have the best chance light snow showers, that may produce a dusting on grassy surfaces. Quick bursts of light snow will develop after lunchtime and will linger through mid-evening. While snowfall totals will be very light about a 0.50" or less, it could slow down the evening commute. A brief reduction in visibility is possible as well, so give yourself extra time as you head home from work!

snowfall.jpg
snowfuture.jpg
snowfuture2.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #Snow

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft