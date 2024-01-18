Second round of SNOW!

Are you ready for more snow?! We have another shot of light snow showers on Friday across central Maryland! While this system will likely not produce as much snow as Tuesday's storm system, it may still bring 1-3" of snow across the beltway-northward. A coating of snow is expected for spots southeast of the metro. Snow showers move in by sunrise on Friday and the majority of the snow will accumulate throughout the morning. If there is enough moisture present, then some spotty light snow showers could spill over into the afternoon. Rain may mix in- lowering snow totals around the lower end of the Eastern Shore. Overall, Friday's system could lead to slippery roads during the morning commute.

