Science with Stevie: Chasing colors in the sky

Have you ever wondered why the sky transforms into a canvas of color at the beginning and end of each day? Meteorologist Stevie Daniels breaks it down in this Science with Stevie segment.

When sunlight enters Earth’s atmosphere, it collides with tiny air molecules. Light is actually made up of all the colors of the rainbow. Each color travels in different waves. The shorter wavelengths — like blue and violet — scatter in all directions, more easily than the longer wavelengths, like red and orange. During sunrise and sunset, the light has to take the long road through more of Earth’s atmosphere. The light is stretched out, and only the longer wavelengths — red, orange, and pink — survive the trip to our eyes.

The colors can glow and spread when dust, smoke, or even tiny water droplets are suspended in the air. This can create more dramatic sunrises and sunsets. On hazier days, the reds and oranges can look fiery higher in the sky. On clear, dry days, you’ll still see vibrant colors near the horizon.

Remember, no two sunrises or sunsets are ever the same!

