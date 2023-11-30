Scattered showers sliding into the state

Can you believe that tomorrow is December 1st?! We will start off the month of December with plenty of clouds and scattered showers developing during the afternoon and evening. Most of the showery activity will be light and short in duration, but you will still need the umbrella with you!

WMAR

It won't amount to much as rainfall totals should remain less than 0.25". Shower chances will diminish into Saturday.

WMAR

