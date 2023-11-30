Watch Now
Scattered showers sliding into the state

Unsettled end to the work week
Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
FRIDAY.png
Posted at 4:39 AM, Nov 30, 2023
Can you believe that tomorrow is December 1st?! We will start off the month of December with plenty of clouds and scattered showers developing during the afternoon and evening. Most of the showery activity will be light and short in duration, but you will still need the umbrella with you!

rain_future.png

It won't amount to much as rainfall totals should remain less than 0.25". Shower chances will diminish into Saturday.

rain.png

#StevieDanielsWX #Rain

