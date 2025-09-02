Saying goodbye to summer

BALTIMORE — With Meteorological Fall underway (September 1 - November 30), it's time to put the pumpkin spice latte down for a second so we can look back at Meteorological Summer at the BWI airport (June 1 - August 31). According to the National Weather Service, the season's average high temperature came in at 85.8°, with an average low of 67.2°. Overall, BWI's summer average temperature of 76.5° made this the coolest summer since 2017, when the average high was 85.5°.

Rainfall varied widely through the season— June cam in drier than normal with 2.86" compared to the usual 3.98", July was soggy with nearly 6" of rain, and August was relatively dry once again. Altogether, nearly 11" of rain fell at the airport over a three-month period. This is around 1.50" below the average value of 12.54".

We are swinging into early-September, where the average high temperature is 84°, before it falls to 74° by the end of the month. Over the 30-day period, the average low temperature of 63° will drop to 53° by September 30th. The monthly average rainfall total is 4.44" at the airport with no snow!

