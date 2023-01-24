Say it ain't SNOW...

A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester.

We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday. Guidance shows the light snow and freezing rain entering our northwesternmost communities by 7 am. This is because temperatures in the mid-levels will be below freezing and will hover around freezing at the surface. Untreated roads will be slippery for the AM drive north and west of the city. A slushy coating-1" still looks possible for areas NW of the beltway, but it will be washed away during the afternoon as cold rain takes over. Rain could be heavy at times.

