Saw some showers in September...

We need the rain! The Baltimore and Washington DC metros are abnormally dry with moderate to severe drought conditions plaguing the western half of the state. A little over half an inch of rain was recorded over the past week in Baltimore. I am anxiously awaiting for the next update on Thursday morning.

As we wrap up September, I wanted to take a look back at how much rain fell at the BWI airport. Around 3.15" of rain was measured, which is below the normal monthly value of 4.44". I recommend giving the vegetable garden an extra drink of water over the next several days as little to no rain is expected! Drought conditions will likely worsen because of this.

On a more positive note, a cold front will slide through tonight, bringing cooler and drier air to the Mid-Atlantic region through the rest of the week!

We are going to kick off October with sunshine and refreshing fall-like temperatures, with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. Temperatures will eventually climb into the mid and upper-70s this weekend.

October usually starts off mild, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s. By the end of the month, highs are often in the low-60s and lows dip into the 30s and 40s, with the first frost possible. A little under 4" of rain is typically what Baltimore sees throughout the month.

