If you were hoping for a big snow event, you will be disappointed after reading this blog! Saturday's setup looks more slushy/wet rather than white! Right now, at the onset of the event, areas northwest of the beltway could see some light snow on grassy surfaces, but recent computer model runs have been trending downward in the snowfall amount department. A slushy mix is more likely along I-95 midday Saturday initially before milder air filters into the region during the afternoon. This will allow the bulk of the moisture to transition over to mostly cold rain for the majority of the area. This will greatly diminish snowfall amounts, but could potentially lead to isolated coastal flooding concerns southeast of the bay in sensitive flood-prone areas. Rainfall totals between 0.50-1.50" are possible when it's all said and done.

There is some disagreement between the computer models. American model (GFS) and Canadian model (GEM) are trending colder- bringing more snow to northwest Maryland. However, the European model and Baron model trend warmer with mostly rain expected for the majority of the area. The placement of the rain/snow line will determine how much snow and rain we see. Over the past few days, computer models have been decreasing predicted snowfall amounts for central Maryland, as the system will be quick-hitting and precipitation rates are not as high.

The current forecast for Saturday's system is subject to change as we are still 48 hours out. Keeping checking back in with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team for updates!

