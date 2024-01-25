Rooting for the Ravens!

BALTIMORE — It has been over 50 years since Baltimore hosted an AFC Championship game! The last time it was held in Baltimore was at Memorial Stadium with the Baltimore Colts beating the Oakland Raiders 27-17. The weather on January 3rd, 1971 was mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and light southeast winds. Temperatures were in the mid-40s around kickoff. Keep in mind, reliable weather observation times were not available prior to 1982.

Everyone is gearing up for Sunday's AFC Championship game with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Kansas City Chiefs! Kickoff is at 3 PM, and temperatures will range in the mid-40s. Unfortunately an area of low pressure moves into the region from the southwest - generating light to moderate on and off rain showers during the game. If you're heading out to M&T Bank Stadium, bring the rain gear with you!

