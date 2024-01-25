Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Rooting for the Ravens!

AFC Championship stats in Baltimore
Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
STATS.png
Posted at 5:41 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 05:41:27-05

BALTIMORE — It has been over 50 years since Baltimore hosted an AFC Championship game! The last time it was held in Baltimore was at Memorial Stadium with the Baltimore Colts beating the Oakland Raiders 27-17. The weather on January 3rd, 1971 was mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and light southeast winds. Temperatures were in the mid-40s around kickoff. Keep in mind, reliable weather observation times were not available prior to 1982.

Everyone is gearing up for Sunday's AFC Championship game with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Kansas City Chiefs! Kickoff is at 3 PM, and temperatures will range in the mid-40s. Unfortunately an area of low pressure moves into the region from the southwest - generating light to moderate on and off rain showers during the game. If you're heading out to M&T Bank Stadium, bring the rain gear with you!

baltimore.png

GO RAVENS!

#StevieDanielsWX #Ravens #AFCChampionship

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018