Rooting for the rain!

It has been a week since Baltimore has seen measurable rainfall (at least 0.01"). So far, less than half an inch of rainfall has been recorded. Since November 1st, we should have seen at least 1.78" of rain by this point. The bulk of the Eastern Shore is now abnormally dry, which showcases worsening drought conditions.

wmar

Today is the day where we FINALLY will see some beneficial rain across much of the area! Showers will overspread the region later this afternoon and evening, with some pockets of moderate/heavy rain at times tonight.

wmar

Overall, less than 1" of rainfall is expected for most. Totals will be higher to the south of Baltimore city as the center of the low rides along the warm front to our south. Rain showers should taper off early Wednesday morning, before sunrise.

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX #Rainfall #Drought

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_