Rollercoaster temperatures...

BALTIMORE — Temperatures this week are anything but consistent! We are rising in the temperature department through the middle of the week with highs nearing 80° today. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures about 10° warmer, in the mid to upper-80s. This will make it feel like late-July!

wmar

After Wednesday, temperatures will come tumbling down into the low-70s, just in time for Mother's Day weekend. Dew points decrease as well- making it feel more comfortable.

