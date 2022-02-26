Roller Coaster Temperatures

High pressure builds into the region this weekend and will keep the weather pattern dry. The only form of moisture we see will be in the form of cloud cover aloft. Some afternoon and early-evening sunshine is in store for today but temperatures will struggle to make it to the mid-40s this afternoon.

However, more sunshine will prevail on Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s! You will need to break out the sunglasses! Westerly winds will increase throughout the day ahead of a cold front that moves in from the northwest. Wind gusts will range between 25-30 mph with locally higher wind gusts felt along the Mason Dixon line. The front will be moisture-starved so no precipitation is expected.

Have a fabulous weekend!

