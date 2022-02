In my last blog, I asked the question: how long will the 50s last?

The answer is not long. In fact, the 50s will only last one day and that day is Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s ahead of a frontal system.

Behind the cold front, cold air rushes back in, unfortunately, by the weekend.

Hence, another weekend in the deep freeze with temperatures dipping down into the low to mid 30s for highs.

