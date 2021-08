Summer has revved up once more bringing the high heat and humidity.

Lynette Charles

Highs temperatures will be in the mid 90s through the week but it feel hotter each day as the dew points rise into the 70s.

The heat indices, over the next 3 days, will be in the triple digits.

Stay tuned!

#stay cool

