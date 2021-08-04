Remembering Isaias

August 4th, 2020 was a day no Marylander could ever forget. Exactly one year ago today, Tropical Storm Isaias impacted the Mid-Atlantic region. Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in North Carolina on August 3rd. The system began to travel northward throughout the morning hours on Tuesday, August 4th, producing tropical storm force wind gusts and hurricane force wind gusts over Delmarva. In addition to the intense wind gusts, over eight tornado warnings were issued across the eastern half of Maryland. There was a total of eight confirmed tornadoes: Delaware (3), New Jersey (2), Pennsylvania (2), Maryland (1). The confirmed EF0 tornado in Maryland was in Queen Anne's county along Stagewell road in Queenstown and was only on the ground from 8:18 AM - 8:19 AM with estimated winds of 70 mph. The weak tornado traveled 0.60 miles and was 35 yards wide. Thankfully, there were no injuries and zero fatalities. Just west of the storm's center, torrential rainfall occurred which spawned significant flash flooding and river flooding. Dozens of damage reports were seen up and down the Eastern Shore. Rainfall totals added up to 4-7 inches by the time Isaias exited around midday.

The current stage of the tropics is quiet and the overall 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season has been quieter compared to last year. September is the peak of hurricane season so don't be surprised if activity spikes in the Atlantic next month!

#Staytuned

#StevieDanielsWX