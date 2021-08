Three more afternoons in the 90s then change arrives in the form of cooler temperatures!

Lynette Charles

A cold front will move through by the beginning of the weekend and not only bring relief from the heat, but it will bring relief from the humidity.

Temps will drop into the low to mid 80s on Sunday into next week, which is below normal for this time of the year.

Stay tuned!

