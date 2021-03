Fire weather conditions are likely today. Therefore, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m - 6 p.m.

Lynette Charles

Sustained SW winds 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph, low relative humidity and record warmth are what has prompted the Red Flag Warning.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will be 20-25 degrees above normal with record breaking highs in the mid to upper 70s!

Enjoy and stay tuned!

