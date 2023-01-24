Recapping the nor'easter of January 2016

MARYLAND — Seven years ago, Baltimore and lots of Maryland were buried in over two feet of snow as a nor'easter slid through the Mid-Atlantic shutting down most of the eastern seaboard.

This storm dropped 29.2 inches of snow at the BWI weather site, setting an all-time record for snowfall from one storm.

The highest amount of snow recorded for the state was in Montgomery county, where a total of 38.5 inches of snow were measured in the town of North Potomac. Areas around Carroll and Frederick counties also saw large amounts of snow as well.

Unfortunately, snow was not the only issue being dealt with during that time. Ocean City saw wind speeds over 50 mph and had one of its piers destroyed during the event.

Once all was said and done, the entire state was forced to close down as clean up efforts were underway. Schools remained closed through the 26th of January in Baltimore City as the road crews worked tirelessly to remove the snow from streets after the storm.

According to NOAA’s Northeast Snowfall Impact Scale, the storm was rated as a category 4 storm which carries the descriptor of "crippling".