Recapping the blizzard of 1996

BALTIMORE — 27 years ago, a storm began to drop a heavy amount of snow over the Mid-Atlantic over a 3 day period. From when it started snowing on the afternoon hours of January 6th until the morning of January 8th, Baltimore saw 22 inches of snow with areas in Carroll county even seeing 30 inches of snow.

This snowstorm dropped around a foot of snow through January 7th before the snow stopped for a bit. As the day progressed, another wave of heavy snow began to fall with wind picking up and causing for white out conditions. This secondary wave dropped around another foot of snow and helped inflate snowfall amounts to over 20 inches for many areas around the Baltimore and D.C. metro.

The large amounts of snow caused for the area to basically shut down until a warm stretch of weather and rain helped melt away the snow.